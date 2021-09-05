Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$155.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.20% from the company’s previous close.

LSPD has been the subject of several other reports. ATB Capital upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lightspeed POS to C$142.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$82.74 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$123.25.

TSE LSPD opened at C$150.19 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of C$37.51 and a 52 week high of C$150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -89.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$114.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$95.18.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

