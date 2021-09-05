LINKA (LINKA) Tops One Day Volume of $54,119.00

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last week, LINKA has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One LINKA coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. LINKA has a total market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $54,119.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00063619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00015613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.86 or 0.00123378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $416.39 or 0.00804467 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00047130 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

