LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Hits $0.0240 on Exchanges

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $17.04 million and approximately $2,093.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000709 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00059551 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.