Liquity USD (LUSD) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Liquity USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Liquity USD has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $719.55 million and $950,525.00 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Liquity USD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00064396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00015390 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.02 or 0.00121435 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.67 or 0.00802940 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00047157 BTC.

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD (LUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.