Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Shares Down 2.1%

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) dropped 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$26.76 and last traded at C$26.96. Approximately 116,260 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 746,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.55.

LAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Lithium Americas to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.92. The company has a current ratio of 56.73, a quick ratio of 56.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.21.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.