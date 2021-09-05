Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Nathan Zommer Sells 2,500 Shares

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.44, for a total value of $706,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nathan Zommer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.88, for a total value of $662,200.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of Littelfuse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $10,005,651.97.

On Thursday, June 10th, Nathan Zommer sold 1,374 shares of Littelfuse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.46, for a total value of $355,124.04.

Littelfuse stock opened at $280.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $262.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.66. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.45 and a 52-week high of $289.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 14.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 4.0% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 53.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

