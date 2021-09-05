Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Gap Down to $25.65

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.65, but opened at $25.09. Livent shares last traded at $25.49, with a volume of 5,181 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average is $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -281.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.15.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. Analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter worth $41,750,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 219.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,413,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,400 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 317.2% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,572 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 48.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,479,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

