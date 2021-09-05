Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Gap Down to $25.65

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.65, but opened at $25.09. Livent shares last traded at $25.49, with a volume of 5,181 shares trading hands.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average is $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -281.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.15.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter worth $41,750,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 219.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,413,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,400 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 317.2% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,572 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 48.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,479,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.
Livent Company Profile (NYSE:LTHM)
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.
