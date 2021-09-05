Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of LIZI opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. Lizhi has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $197.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.60.

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.72. Lizhi had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 75.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lizhi during the first quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Lizhi in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Lizhi in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Lizhi in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Lizhi in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Lizhi Company Profile

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

