loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.23.

LDI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE LDI traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,806. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. loanDepot has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $39.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.36.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $779.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.68 million. Analysts expect that loanDepot will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Linton purchased 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $70,913.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $164,595.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,202.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in loanDepot during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,032,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in loanDepot during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,472,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in loanDepot during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,963,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 430.0% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 446,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 361,960 shares during the period. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth $1,955,000. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

