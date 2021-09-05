Logan Green Sells 36,000 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of LYFT opened at $48.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.12. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $68.28.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYFT. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.23.
About Lyft
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
Recommended Story: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.