Loki (LOKI) Price Tops $0.56 on Top Exchanges

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 5th. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Loki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,738.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,939.32 or 0.07613890 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.53 or 0.00441692 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $756.13 or 0.01461447 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.39 or 0.00139921 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.09 or 0.00618674 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.52 or 0.00605965 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $194.73 or 0.00376369 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Loki Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.