$LONDON Price Reaches $0.0223 (LONDON)

$LONDON (CURRENCY:LONDON) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. $LONDON has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $2,409.00 worth of $LONDON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, $LONDON has traded down 36.4% against the dollar. One $LONDON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00067334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.81 or 0.00154776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.20 or 0.00232130 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,988.63 or 0.07833054 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,871.91 or 0.99904527 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $498.53 or 0.00979038 BTC.

$LONDON Coin Profile

$LONDON’s total supply is 45,557,740 coins.

$LONDON Coin Trading

