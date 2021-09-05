Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,354 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 516,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,715,000 after buying an additional 64,584 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Silgan stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.61.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%. Research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

