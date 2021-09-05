Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 56.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,400 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EBC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $790,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 666,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after acquiring an additional 160,572 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 181,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 116,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBC opened at $18.94 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $23.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $150.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

