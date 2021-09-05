Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 478.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,825,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,490 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 97.1% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,181,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,126,000 after purchasing an additional 582,168 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,414,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 448.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,498,000 after purchasing an additional 253,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 304.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 281,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,121,000 after purchasing an additional 211,574 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $155.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.28. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.72 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

A number of analysts have commented on CE shares. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price (down from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.71.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

