Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Autoliv by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

ALV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Autoliv from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.69.

Shares of ALV opened at $87.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.84. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.49 and a 52-week high of $108.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. Autoliv’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.73%.

In other news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,465 shares in the company, valued at $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

