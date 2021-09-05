LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for LPL Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.86. LPL Financial posted earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LPL Financial will report full year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.48 to $10.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LPL Financial.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%.

LPLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. decreased their price objective on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.85.

LPL Financial stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.79. The stock had a trading volume of 241,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,627. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.23. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $73.14 and a fifty-two week high of $159.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

In other news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $1,741,671.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,017 shares of company stock worth $3,009,655 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

