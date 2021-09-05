LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Position Raised by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

NYSE LYB opened at $95.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $66.72 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.22 and its 200 day moving average is $104.92.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

