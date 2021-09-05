M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,507 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,319 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $8,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 25,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 17,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHO stock opened at $66.40 on Friday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.24 and a 12 month high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.21.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.40. M/I Homes had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 26.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MHO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

