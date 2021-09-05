Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $665,000 in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 68,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in East Resources Acquisition by 5,760.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $176,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 7.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 158.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 18,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERES opened at $9.77 on Friday. East Resources Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

