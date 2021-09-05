Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $649,000 Investment in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,407,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,076,000 after buying an additional 918,148 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,855,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,847,000 after buying an additional 199,791 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 890.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,382,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,671,000 after buying an additional 3,040,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,131,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,268,000 after buying an additional 310,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,615,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,443,000 after buying an additional 836,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $103,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $36.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $37.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.51.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. Analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JEF shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

