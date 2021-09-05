Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 62,126 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 62,126 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,621,000 after acquiring an additional 203,597 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 313,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 44,575 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 307,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other news, SVP Justin Hotard sold 44,476 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $723,179.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at $258,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,631 shares of company stock worth $1,142,144 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

See Also: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.