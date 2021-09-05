Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 4,381 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Magnetar Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 150.9% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ZBH shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.48.

ZBH opened at $146.74 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.15 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.97.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

