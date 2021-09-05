Maj Invest Holding A S Has $344.34 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,417,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,337 shares during the quarter. Aflac comprises about 5.7% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in Aflac were worth $344,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Aflac by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,920,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,355,000 after buying an additional 345,304 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aflac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,762,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,751,000 after buying an additional 91,446 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aflac by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,927,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,027,000 after buying an additional 916,695 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Aflac by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,797,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,753,000 after buying an additional 463,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Aflac by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,667,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,131,000 after buying an additional 100,987 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFL traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.71. 1,832,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,465. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.73. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $57.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,647 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. increased their price target on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

