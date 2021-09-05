Maj Invest Holding A S Makes New $90.86 Million Investment in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,695,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,862,000. Service Co. International makes up 1.5% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S owned about 1.01% of Service Co. International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 39,785 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $7,030,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,344.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus A. Watts sold 18,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $1,172,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,527.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,803 shares of company stock valued at $29,948,804 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Service Co. International stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.60. The company had a trading volume of 575,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,846. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.56.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm had revenue of $987.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

