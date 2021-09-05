Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth $234,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 18.2% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $70.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.31. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.32 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 37.68%. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 133.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.86.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.