Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Marriott International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 812.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 28,916 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,826.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 29,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 28,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 104,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 13,994 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.07.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $133.00 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $88.92 and a one year high of $159.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.30 and a beta of 1.86.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

