Martha L. Byorum Sells 8,000 Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Stock

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $195,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $21.97 on Friday. Tecnoglass Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.33.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $121.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.77 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TGLS shares. B. Riley cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tecnoglass presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.