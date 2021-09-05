Mason Industrial Technology (NYSE:MIT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 139,536 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 561% from the previous session’s volume of 21,098 shares.The stock last traded at $9.69 and had previously closed at $9.69.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.68.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 815,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its position in Mason Industrial Technology by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 1,604,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,493,000 after purchasing an additional 53,939 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Mason Industrial Technology during the second quarter worth $117,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Mason Industrial Technology during the first quarter worth $3,339,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mason Industrial Technology during the first quarter worth $4,067,000. 42.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

