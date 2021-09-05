Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $416.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

MA stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $340.23. 5,172,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,585,493. The stock has a market cap of $335.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.82.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Mastercard by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

