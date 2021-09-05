McIlrath & Eck LLC Invests $114,000 in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VALE. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Vale by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 167,132,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,904,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,008,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,968,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,216,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719,367 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 18.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,381,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,324 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 3.3% during the first quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 8,256,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,489,000 after purchasing an additional 264,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 0.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,871,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,928,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average is $20.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.8803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 8.92%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.42.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

