McIlrath & Eck LLC Makes New Investment in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 232.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1,131.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 110.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 40.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2,513.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Shares of LZB stock opened at $34.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.70. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $46.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.08.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $524.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $99,163.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 423,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,248,742.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $632,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.