McIlrath & Eck LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2021

McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $60.07 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.79.

