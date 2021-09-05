McIlrath & Eck LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $60.07 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.