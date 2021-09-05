Medigene (ETR:MDG1) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.97

Shares of Medigene AG (ETR:MDG1) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €3.97 ($4.67) and traded as low as €3.88 ($4.56). Medigene shares last traded at €3.88 ($4.56), with a volume of 2,462 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70. The firm has a market cap of $94.57 million and a PE ratio of -3.27.

Medigene Company Profile

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of T cell immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing personalized T cell-based therapies, with a focus on T cell receptor-modified T cells in areas of unmet medical needs, which are in clinical development. It also focuses on dendritic cell vaccines and T cell-specific monoclonal antibodies.

