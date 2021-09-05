Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 792.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $87.47. 4,937,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,170,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.