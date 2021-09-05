Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,648 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.8% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $17,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,925 shares of company stock valued at $62,232,477 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $733.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,271,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,629,539. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.88 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.07, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $685.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $668.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $602.16.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

