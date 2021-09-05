Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 40,677 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1,077.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,677 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,715 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROST stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.38. 1,243,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.88. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.44%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROST. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

