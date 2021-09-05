Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,956 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,963,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 117.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,268. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.82. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.21 and a fifty-two week high of $93.83.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

