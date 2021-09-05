Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,343 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,819 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 699 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,838,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,429,875. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.03. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $122.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $14,436,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,147 shares of company stock worth $36,190,225 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

