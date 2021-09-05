Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.48.

MLCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. HSBC upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of MLCO stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.81. 2,112,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,124,084. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average is $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.72. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $566.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.49 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 52.01%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 222.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 124.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $60,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 29.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

