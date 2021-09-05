Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.79 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will announce sales of $68.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.56 million. Meridian Bioscience reported sales of $64.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year sales of $310.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $309.20 million to $311.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $283.75 million, with estimates ranging from $281.50 million to $285.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 23.29%.

VIVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter worth $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $44,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 206.9% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIVO traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.48. The stock had a trading volume of 170,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.49. Meridian Bioscience has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $30.65.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

