Meta Price Reaches $2.75 on Top Exchanges (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 5th. Meta has a market cap of $47.61 million and $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meta coin can now be bought for $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Meta has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00063814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00015510 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00124091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $419.15 or 0.00811598 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00047296 BTC.

Meta Profile

Meta (MTA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. The official website for Meta is mstable.org . The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

