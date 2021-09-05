Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $6,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,195.71.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total transaction of $1,857,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total transaction of $14,830,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,575.31 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $926.88 and a twelve month high of $1,594.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,486.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,316.59.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

