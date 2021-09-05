Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,678 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 0.5% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $301.14 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $287.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.39.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

