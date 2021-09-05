Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.06

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.0625 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03.

Mid-America Apartment Communities has decreased its dividend by 13.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $196.14 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $110.53 and a twelve month high of $197.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.31.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,790,401.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,978 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $72,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

