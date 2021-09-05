Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 18,069 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 746.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,069 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $7,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% in the first quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 383.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 95.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 32.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.13.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $449.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.33 and a 1 year high of $450.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $403.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,819 shares of company stock worth $16,637,502 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

