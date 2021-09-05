Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,033 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $9,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 150,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 8.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 244,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 56.0% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 26,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 46.9% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 30,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OKE opened at $53.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $57.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.04.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. upped their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.27.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

