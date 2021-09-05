Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $8,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 41,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.8% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.64.

Shares of TTWO opened at $160.56 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.00 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

