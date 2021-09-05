Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $8.44 Million Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 90.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,595 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $8,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $35.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.88. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

KDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.