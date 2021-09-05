Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 211,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,526 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $8,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 69,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 100,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,495,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,179,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,897,000 after buying an additional 71,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $49.38 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $160,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $32,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,690.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,420 shares of company stock worth $334,779 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

